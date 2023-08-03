Bellingham home torn apart in tractor-trailer crash, driver critically hurt

BELLINGHAM - A home in Bellingham was torn apart Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer slammed into it. The driver was critically hurt.

The truck, which was carrying construction equipment, was heading east on Hartford Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. when it went off the road through a front yard, crossed Nason Street and ripped through the back of a house. It came to a stop in the back yard.

Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Miller said the driver was still in the truck's cab after the crash. He was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester in critical condition, according to the chief.

The house was vacant. Miller said the driver had a dog with him in the truck and the dog was fine.

Police chief Ken Fitzgerald said speed doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash. He noted that there was no indication of braking at the scene.

When asked if the driver had a health issue, Miller told reporters, "We don't know. We cannot confirm that at this time."

The truck slammed into the back of the home in Bellingham Thursday morning. CBS Boston

Police said Hartford Avenue between North Main and Depot streets will be closed "for the next several hours."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.