Bellingham police searching for "possibly endangered" missing 13-year-old Asher Mahoney

BELLINGHAM - Police are searching for a missing and "possibly endangered" 13-year-old in Bellingham. Asher Mahoney was last seen Wednesday in the Scott Hill Acres area at about 7 p.m., according to authorities.

"There will be a heavy Police presence and temporary road closures in the Easy Street/Douglas Drive area," Bellingham police said. "Police K-9 units will be deployed. Please stay clear of this area."

Police are asking residents to check their cars and sheds, and want anyone with home security cameras to review video from 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning for any sign of the boy.

Asher is described as white, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was riding a black mountain bike with a black bicycle helmet and wearing dark clothes when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.