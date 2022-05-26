Watch CBS News
Local News

Bellingham police say missing 13-year-old Asher Mahoney found safe

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bellingham police say missing boy found safely
Bellingham police say missing boy found safely 00:18

BELLINGHAM - Police have located a 13-year-old in Bellingham who was reported missing and "possibly endangered." Asher Mahoney had been last seen Wednesday in the Scott Hill Acres area at about 7 p.m, before he was found Thursday.

"We are very happy to report that Asher has been located and is safe. We would like to thank the numerous agencies that assisted with this matter and we are glad that the best possible outcome was achieved," Bellingham police wrote just before 8 p.m.

Police had asked residents to check their cars and sheds, and review home security camera video from 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning for any sign of the boy.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 1:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.