Bellingham police say missing 13-year-old Asher Mahoney found safe

BELLINGHAM - Police have located a 13-year-old in Bellingham who was reported missing and "possibly endangered." Asher Mahoney had been last seen Wednesday in the Scott Hill Acres area at about 7 p.m, before he was found Thursday.

"We are very happy to report that Asher has been located and is safe. We would like to thank the numerous agencies that assisted with this matter and we are glad that the best possible outcome was achieved," Bellingham police wrote just before 8 p.m.

Police had asked residents to check their cars and sheds, and review home security camera video from 7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning for any sign of the boy.