Man riding motorcycle killed in Bellingham after crash with another car

BELLINGHAM - A man riding his motorcycle was killed after a crash involving a car in Bellingham on Saturday.

Bellingham Police say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released yet.

The person driving the car was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center. The injuries of that driver are not known at this time.

As of Saturday night, the crash is still under investigation.