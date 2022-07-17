Watch CBS News
Local News

Man riding motorcycle killed in Bellingham after crash with another car

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man riding motorcycle killed in Bellingham after crash with another car
Man riding motorcycle killed in Bellingham after crash with another car 00:17

BELLINGHAM - A man riding his motorcycle was killed after a crash involving a car in Bellingham on Saturday.

Bellingham Police say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released yet.

The person driving the car was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center. The injuries of that driver are not known at this time.

As of Saturday night, the crash is still under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 10:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.