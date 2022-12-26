Bellingham family's spectacular holiday light show raises money for charity

BELLINGHAM - Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean the lights are out.

If you get a chance this week, take a trip to Mann Street in Bellingham.

Justin Sachs and his wife Amanda are the masterminds behind what he is calling a "small" light display.

"So, the show is actually the smallest it's been since probably about 2012 which was our first outdoor display," Justin told WBZ-TV.

To be clear, this is not small at all, and they did take a year off during the pandemic, but when the wife gives you the thumbs up, you run with it.

"The next year we came back with the pixels and he said, hey we saved all that money last year, let's invest all of that this year," Amanda said.

So when people show up, Justin and his wife treat them like family.

"We talk to the people and they're smiling. The kids are out the window, we have a virtual Santa that's in our upstairs window," Justin told WBZ. "If I have a free opportunity, I'm out here passing out candy canes to cars that stop."

And even better, any donations left to support the display are given 100-percent to a special charity.

"The Diabetes Foundation Inc. that we are actually donating to this year is a small foundation out of New Jersey," said Amanda.

Plus, you know you are doing something right when your 11-year-old approves.

"Because like that's not really common, except I just think it's cool," their son Jacob Sachs told WBZ.

The Sachs family also does a Halloween display. That project takes them three weeks to put up and the structure helps them get the Christmas display up in just three days.