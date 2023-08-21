Car's engine block flies into Belchertown home during deadly crash

BELCHERTOWN – A 19-year-old driver died Sunday night during a violent crash that sent the car's engine block flying into the second floor of a Belchertown home.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. when a Massachusetts State Police trooper on Route 202 attempted to stop a man driving a Nissan Altima. Police said the 19-year-old sped off, ran a red light at the intersection of Route 9 and crashed off the road.

The car struck a mulch bed and went airborne. Police said it then hit a rock wall, large tree, and a light post before smashing into a Jeep that was parked in the driveway of a home on North Main Street.

Impact from the crash sent the engine block careening into the home. The engine block left behind a large hole in the brick house.

The driver, whose name was not released, was ejected from the car and did not survive.

A second car that was parked in the driveway was also damaged.

No one inside the home was hurt. There were no passengers in the car.