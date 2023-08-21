Watch CBS News
Local News

Car's engine block flies into Belchertown home during deadly crash

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

19-year-driver killed in crash as engine block hits Belchertown home
19-year-driver killed in crash as engine block hits Belchertown home 00:31

BELCHERTOWN – A 19-year-old driver died Sunday night during a violent crash that sent the car's engine block flying into the second floor of a Belchertown home.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. when a Massachusetts State Police trooper on Route 202 attempted to stop a man driving a Nissan Altima. Police said the 19-year-old sped off, ran a red light at the intersection of Route 9 and crashed off the road.

The car struck a mulch bed and went airborne. Police said it then hit a rock wall, large tree, and a light post before smashing into a Jeep that was parked in the driveway of a home on North Main Street.

Impact from the crash sent the engine block careening into the home. The engine block left behind a large hole in the brick house.

The driver, whose name was not released, was ejected from the car and did not survive.

A second car that was parked in the driveway was also damaged.

No one inside the home was hurt. There were no passengers in the car.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 11:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.