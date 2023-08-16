Watch CBS News
Serious car crash under investigation on Bedford Street in Bridgewater

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BRIDGEWATER - Two cars were involved in a serious crash in Bridgewater on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Bedford Street. Video from SkyEye showed a pickup truck with front-end damage and another car left with bad damage.

The road appears to be closed and police investigate. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

August 16, 2023

