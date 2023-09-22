Bedford, New Hampshire high school boys accused of taking pictures of girls without their knowledge
BEDFORD, N.H. - School officials in Bedford, New Hampshire are investigating claims that freshman and sophomore boys were taking pictures of junior and senior girls without their knowledge.
Superintendent Michael Fournier sent a letter home to families Friday, saying a student had reported the incidents to school administration. He said at this time, no student victims or perpetrators have been identified.
The school district said it takes the allegations seriously and stands with all victims of harassment.
