3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.

Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. 

Click here to see the list of stores closing.

At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. 

Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   

"The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.

The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  

Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  

First published on September 15, 2022 / 4:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

