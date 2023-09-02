Bear spotted at elementary school in Halifax
HALIFAX - Halifax Elementary school has a new furry student, a bear!
A bear was spotted wandering the school grounds on Friday morning. Students and staff were kept safely inside the building because of a heads up from local police.
The bear made its way around the athletic fields before moving on. Students were thrilled to see the bear through a classroom window.
