Bear cub rescued after mother killed by car in New Hampshire
WAKEFIELD, N.H. - A bear cub tragically lost his mother Wednesday morning in New Hampshire but still has a chance at survival thanks to wildlife experts.
The female bear was struck and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield, NH Fish and Game said.
"A single cub was spotted in the area which unless caught and rehabilitated would most likely perish," the agency said.
The small male cub was captured and "will be rehabilitated to an age where it can survive in the wild on its own."
