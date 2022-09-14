Bear cub rescued after mother killed by car in New Hampshire

WAKEFIELD, N.H. - A bear cub tragically lost his mother Wednesday morning in New Hampshire but still has a chance at survival thanks to wildlife experts.

The female bear was struck and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield, NH Fish and Game said.

"A single cub was spotted in the area which unless caught and rehabilitated would most likely perish," the agency said.

This morning a female bear was unfortunately hit and killed by a vehicle on Route 16 in Wakefield. A single cub was... Posted by NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The small male cub was captured and "will be rehabilitated to an age where it can survive in the wild on its own."