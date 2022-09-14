Watch CBS News
Local News

Bear cub rescued after mother killed by car in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bear crashes birthday party in Connecticut
Bear crashes birthday party in Connecticut 00:29

WAKEFIELD, N.H. - A bear cub tragically lost his mother Wednesday morning in New Hampshire but still has a chance at survival thanks to wildlife experts.

The female bear was struck and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield, NH Fish and Game said.

 "A single cub was spotted in the area which unless caught and rehabilitated would most likely perish," the agency said.

This morning a female bear was unfortunately hit and killed by a vehicle on Route 16 in Wakefield. A single cub was...

Posted by NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The small male cub was captured and "will be rehabilitated to an age where it can survive in the wild on its own."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 4:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.