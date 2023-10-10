Battlegreen Run road race in Lexington helps non-profit organizations change lives

LEXINGTON – Molly Jo Rivelli believes music has the power to change lives.

"Music is really important because it helps you to regulate emotion, it helps you regulate how you are feeling," said Rivelli, of MJ's Music School.

That's why she loves the idea of Rawkstars, a local non-profit that got its start 20 years ago.

"We're founded in the greater Boston area and we provide free instruments and music lessons and educational programs for local kids," said Jonathan Jacobs, executive director of Rawkstars Inc.

Among other things, Rawkstars is teaching the young musicians early life lessons.

"You know when you play especially at the beginning, it's difficult. It's not easy to play right away," Jacobs said. "So when you realize that if you stick with something and you work at it, you can get better at it."

As a small non-profit, it can be tough to find funding. That's where the GenesisHR Battlegreen Run helps out.

"We are a foundation where our mission is to generate fundraising opportunities for non-profits," said Stephen Sartori, the Genesis Battlegreen Run race director.

This is the 20th year of the race. There's a 3-mile walk, a 3-mile road race, a 10k road race and even a virtual race for those that can't make it. It all happens at the same time.

"Eventually over the years, we've added nonprofits and they use this event as a key to their fundraising mission," Sartori said.

This year's run is scheduled for November 5. Click here for more information.

"When you go to a race and there's hundreds and thousands of people, not only do you meet new people but you get exposure for your charity," Jacobs added.