It Happens Here: Milford's Basic Batch Donuts are anything but basic

MILFORD - Basic Batch Donuts is quickly becoming a cornerstone of Milford. But, don't let the name fool you, these donuts are anything but basic.

"It's just a fun play on words, one of those things if you get it, you get it. If you don't, you don't. Our flavors are anything but basic," owner Christina Larson told WBZ-TV.

When the pandemic hit, Larson needed a fresh batch of inspiration.

"I was laid off from my pastry chef job in Boston. I took this as an opportunity. Donuts, they're super fun, right?" she said. "You can take a donut and do so many things with them."

Each night, Larson and her team whisk into the bakery to craft up to 1,500 mouthwatering donuts.

"It's really long days, it's constantly busy. When you walk in the door at midnight, it is go, go, go," she said.

Pancakes and syrup donuts at Basic Batch Donuts in Milford. CBS Boston

Seeing first-timers trying one of her decadent donuts really brings Larson a lot of joy.

"When you have the first bite, I want it to be the nostalgic feeling, take you back to childhood. A memorable flavor that you had," she said.

The town of Milford has been one important ingredient in Basic Batch's success.

"The support has been incredible," Larson told WBZ.

But, the full recipe is hanging on the wall. It's a mural that means a lot to Larson.

"My grandmother wrote it. She was always big into the kitchen. It's called a recipe for happiness. It's kind of like a life recipe if you will."

Christina Larson's "life recipe" given to her by her grandmother. Christina Larson

For more information, visit their website.