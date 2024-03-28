Driver with suspended license causes Massachusetts school bus crash, police say

BARRE – Police say a driver with a suspended license caused a school bus crash in Barre on Thursday.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on West Street.

Barre police arrested 32-year-old Cedric Cooley of Orange. He is charged with operating with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and reckless endangerment of a child.

A bus crashed into a guardrail and trees in Barre. Barre Police Department

According to police, Cooley's SUV crossed the center line, which cased the bus driver to lose control. The bus slammed into a guardrail and several trees.

Students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Several were taken to an area hospital as a precaution, but no one was seriously hurt.

Quabbin Regional School District said the bus involved in the crash was carrying middle and high school students from Athol, Templeton and Petersham.

"This matter is in the hands of the Barre Police Department and the district is thankful for all of the first responders who arrived on the scene and showed great care and compassion for our students," the district said. "We are also grateful for the way in which our students handled this challenging situation. We want to offer a huge shout out to the MS-HS administrators, nurses, counselors and staff who wrapped their arms around these students this morning and worked quickly and collaboratively to meet all of their needs. We can not express how grateful we are to all of you and how proud we are of this district and our communities."

Cedric Cooley appears in court on March 28, 2024. CBS Boston

Cooley appeared in East Brookfield District Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Cooley has a history of fines for driving offenses over the last 10 years. They asked for him to be held on $2,500 cash bail.

Cooley's defense requested $1,000 bail, calling the crash an "unfortunate accident."

The judge ruled that Cooley can be released on $500 cash bail. She warned that if Cooley is rearrested, he could be held without bail until trial.

Cooley is due back in court on April 23.