Former President Barack Obama cancels trip to Harvard due to "COVID-like symptoms"

CAMBRIDGE - Former President Barack Obama was scheduled to visit Harvard Wednesday, but the trip was scrapped after he came down with "COVID-like symptoms," the university said.

Obama was set to visit the Applied Social Media Lab in Cambridge for the "Future of the Internet Summit" at Harvard's Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society.

"The president woke up this morning with COVID-like symptoms," the lab said in a statement Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he is not attending his public events today. The Summit is continuing as planned featuring his Senior Advisor on Technology, Jason Goldman."

Obama graduated from Harvard Law School in 1991.

