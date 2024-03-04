Watch CBS News
Taffer's Tavern in Watertown, owned by "Bar Rescue" host, closes permanently

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

WATERTOWN – Taffer's Tavern in Watertown, the Massachusetts franchise location of "Bar Rescue" star Jon Taffer, is closing permanently.

The restaurant, located in Arsenal Yard, opened in 2022.

In a statement, franchisees Peter Weber and March Magerman thanked the community for its support.

"We would like to thank our amazing team of employees, the Watertown community, our patrons, and all the support we received from the people behind the Taffer's Tavern franchise organization," the statement read. "We have decided to pursue other business endeavors outside the hospitality industry, so must say good-bye. While we leave with heavy hearts, we are proud of what we delivered to our community, the good times, and are grateful to all the fine people we met along the way."

Jon Taffer's Bar Rescue airs on the Paramount Network. Paramount is the parent company of WBZ-TV.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 4:36 PM EST

