Man wanted for robbery at Bank of America in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank on Saturday morning.

It happened at 10:17 a.m. at the Bank of America on Islington Street. Police said the suspect didn't display a weapon but said he had one. He fled the scene with cash; police are not releasing the exact amount.

banke-of-america-suspect-head-to-toe.png
The suspect is wanted for robbing the Bank of America on Islington Street. Portsmouth Police Department

The suspect was last seen wearing a black winter hat, sunglasses and a black face mask. Police said he also left evidence behind at the scene.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Investigative Division Captain Dave Keaveny at 603-610-7511 or Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199.

