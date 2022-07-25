Watch CBS News
A banana a day keeps the doctor away: study shows health benefits for women

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- Could a banana a day keep the doctor away?  A new study found that the fruit could be good for a woman's heart.

Researchers in the Netherlands looked at nearly 25,000 British men and women between the ages of 40 and 79 and found that as potassium consumption in women went up, blood pressure went down.

In fact, every one-gram increase in daily potassium was associated with a 2.4 mmHg lower systolic blood pressure.  

While there was no association with blood pressure in men, both men and women with the highest potassium intake were at lower risk for heart-related problems regardless of salt intake. 

Potassium helps the body get rid of sodium in the urine. Foods that are rich in potassium include bananas, avocados, potatoes, milk, and salmon.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital.

July 25, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

