75,000 expected at BAMS urban music festival in Boston's Franklin Park this weekend

BOSTON – More than 75,000 people are expected to descend on Franklin Park for the Boston Art & Music Soul Festival this weekend.

The festival celebrates Black and Brown artists and audiences and aims to break down racial and social barriers to the arts. Since its debut in 2018, BAMS Festival is one of the fastest-growing music events in Boston.

Over the course of Friday night and Saturday, more than a dozen local, regional, and national entertainers will grace multiple stages - including hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash who is headlining Saturday's lineup.

There will be more than music. Food trucks, a kid zone, dance zone, and beer and wine garden will be available for festival goers. Friday also features BAMS CONX, a conference "that brings together creators, industry leaders, and movers and shakers who shape, influence and amplify Black artistry, Black business, and imagination."

BAMS Festival was founded by Boston native Catherine Morris. Morris was inspired by the diverse arts and cultural scene she experienced during college in Philadelphia and had the vision to bring an arts festival to her hometown that highlighted Black and Brown artists.

