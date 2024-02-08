Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers under investigation in an alleged domestic assault Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers under investigation in an alleged domestic assault 00:47

BALTIMORE -- WJZ has learned the Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers is under investigation in connection to an alleged domestic assault.

The investigation was first reported by our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

We know the alleged incident happened back in January in Owings Mills, sometime before the January 28 AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Flowers has not been charged. This is an ongoing investigation.

"We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time," the Ravens said in a statement.

Flowers led the Ravens in receiving yards this past season with 858 yards and five touchdowns. He had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

He was selected by the Ravens 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Boston College.