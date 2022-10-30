Watch CBS News
Ballot drop boxes in Boston to close for Halloween

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Ballot drop boxes in Boston will be closed on Monday because of Halloween. 

Other communities are also closing them at various times Monday to prevent potential vandalism. 

The Secretary of State's office directed cities and towns to empty and close unattended ballot drop boxes no later than 5 p.m. 

Early, in-person voting will still be available in Boston and other communities. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 7:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

