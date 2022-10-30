Ballot drop boxes in Boston to close for Halloween

Ballot drop boxes in Boston to close for Halloween

BOSTON -- Ballot drop boxes in Boston will be closed on Monday because of Halloween.

Other communities are also closing them at various times Monday to prevent potential vandalism.

The Secretary of State's office directed cities and towns to empty and close unattended ballot drop boxes no later than 5 p.m.

Early, in-person voting will still be available in Boston and other communities.