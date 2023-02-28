Watch CBS News
Local News

Bald eagle found in Arlington cemetery treated for poisoning

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Eagle treated for poisoning at New England Wildlife Center
Eagle treated for poisoning at New England Wildlife Center 00:50

BOSTON - A bald eagle is getting lifesaving treatment after likely eating a rodent that was poisoned.

The vet team at the New England Wildlife Center says the eagle was found in a cemetery in Arlington. She was weak and unable to fly.

The team says she is in critical condition and her survival likely depends on what happens in the next 24 hours.

Bald eagle injured
Bald eagle treated for poisoning at New England Wildlife Center New England Wildlife Center

"Our veterinary team has been working nonstop, kind of hour by hour, just trying to get this bird stable, rehydrated, and to a point where we can really start to do a little more advanced diagnostics," said Zak Mertz, CEO of New England Wildlife Centers. "Right now, we are pretty focused on just trying to get her back on her feet and healthy."


Vets say it could take upwards of nine months for the poison to get out of the eagle's system. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 8:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.