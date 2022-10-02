Bailey Zappe throws first career touchdown ... but it shouldn't have counted

BOSTON -- As every viewer of NFL football knows, officials will always give offenses a second or so of leeway when the play clock hits zero. If the ball isn't snapped after that second, the flags typically fly for a delay of game penalty.

The Patriots -- with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe under center -- found themselves the beneficiary of some added leeway on Sunday in Green Bay. And Zappe took full advantage.

On a first-and-15 from the Green Bay 25-yard line (following ... a delay of game penalty on the offense), Zappe took a snap long after the play clock had hit zero -- roughly two seconds later. Yet with no whistle, the play continued, with Zappe faking a handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson. Zappe then looked upfield, scanned his options, and found DeVante Parker streaking across the field.

Zappe delivered a strike, and Parker made a catch at the 10-yard line before continuing on into the end zone.

The touchdown was the first of Zappe's career, and it gave the Patriots a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter. Zappe was in the game because Brian Hoyer -- starting in place of the injured Mac Jones -- suffered a head injury at the end of the Patriots' second drive of the game.

While it was a moment of celebration, it shouldn't have counted.

"You've gotta shut that down and call delay of game," CBS rules analyst and former NFL referee Gene Steratore said on the broadcast.

Of course, not every call is made, and some wrong calls are made, and that's just the nature of football -- and all sports. In this instance, Zappe made the play when given an opportunity, and he now has a rather memorable first career touchdown pass.