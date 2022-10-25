Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones in second quarter vs. Bears, leads Patriots on TD drive

FOXBORO -- The Patriots fell behind the Bears early on Monday night, and with the New England offense generating very little with Mac Jones at quarterback, the calls for Bailey Zappe began to echo in Gillette Stadium.

Those fans got their wish, with Zappe replacing Jones early in the second quarter. The rookie answered by leading the Patriots on a touchdown drive, hitting Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard score, on his first drive of the game.

Zappe was a perfect 3-for-3 for 54 yards on the drive. The New England offense had only 56 yards on Jones' two drives to start the game.

Zappe only had to throw one pass on his second drive: A deep 43-yard connection with DeVante Parker that set the Patriots up at the Chicago 7-yard line. A few plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed it in to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead.

The Patriots offense scored two touchdowns in less than four minutes with Zappe running the show.

It was a much different operation than the offense that initially took the field. Chicago jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Patriots picked up their first first down of the evening, which initially prompted the chants for Zappe.

This is not at all how Jones envisioned his return to the New England lineup. He was just 3-for-6 for 13 yards and his second-quarter interception, on a throw that had no chance at reaching Jonnu Smith down the sideline. Jones looked comfortable running the ball on his ankle at least, picking up 24 yards on three carries.

But that wasn't enough to keep him in the game, and Zappe immediately answered with a scoring drive. And then another. Let the controversy officially begin in New England.

After Chicago won the opening coin toss and deferred, Jones' first drive since Week 3 didn't amount to much. A Stevenson draw on first down went nowhere, and after the two teams had offsetting penalties on New England's first second-and-10 play, Stevenson lost a yard on their second attempt. Facing a third-and-11, Jones took off and looked good on his scamper, but was brought down after picking up six yards, forcing the Patriots to punt away their first possession.

New England punted away their second possession as well, with a Trent Brown false start (his third penalty of the opening quarter) turning a manageable third-and-5 into a third-and-10. Stevenson picked up only five yards on his third-down run, and the Pats punted away again.

The Bears marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a three-yard run by quarterback Justin Fields to put the Patriots in a 10-0 hole.

The Patriots got their first first down on the following drive, with Jones moving the chains with his leg. The quarterback took off on a third-and-5 and scrambled for 10 yards. A few plays later, Jones delivered a laser pass to Hunter Henry over the middle of the field for 14 yards to close out the first quarter.

Jones finished the first quarter with more rushing yards (16) than passing yards (13). Then his second play of the second quarter was picked off, and his night is seemingly over.

We'll see if Zappe plays the rest of the way, and then wait to hear Bill Belichick address the QB situation after the game. Things are about to get a lot interesting in New England.