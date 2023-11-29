Bailey Zappe seemingly indicates that he'll be starting quarterback for Patriots

BOSTON -- Every Wednesday, reporters get to talk to the Patriots' starting quarterback. This week, reporters didn't talk to any quarterback.

The disruption to the normal media schedule was a bit suspicious, considering the uncertain state of the quarterback depth chart in New England. But with Bill Belichick being unwilling to make any proclamations about his starting quarterback, Bailey Zappe might have spilled the beans.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran said that Zappe informed approaching reporters in the locker room Wednesday that he'll be heading to the podium to talk to them on Thursday.

If Zappe is speaking at the podium -- instead of his locker -- on Thursday, then that would likely signal that he will be the starting quarterback on Sunday.

That would be in line with the way things looked on the practice field on Wednesday, when Zappe and rookie Malik Cunningham took the only quarterback snaps in the part of practice open to the media. Mac Jones was relegated to spectator status during that portion of practice.

If Zappe does start, it will be the third of his career. He's been much better as a starter, completing 74.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns, one interception, a 9.0-yard average per pass, and a 112.5 passer ratings. In all other appearances, he's completed just 56.5 percent of his passes with two touchdowns, four interceptions, a 5.8-yard average per pass, and a 60.3 passer rating.

