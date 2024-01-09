What's up with the backwards bench on Cambridge's Mount Auburn Street?

What's up with the backwards bench in Cambridge?

CAMBRIDGE - It's getting a bit backwards in Cambridge these days, particularly when it comes to a bench at a bus stop on Mount Auburn Street.

"[My son] looked at the bench and he said, 'Wait, Isn't that bench in the wrong place, and isn't it backwards?'" laughed Kathleen Moore, a neighbor in the area. "We looked at it like, is this a prank? It's not April Fools."

Cambridge resident Kathleen Moore sits on a backwards bench on Mount Auburn Street in Cambridge. CBS Boston

The bench is next to the bus stop sign, and it faces a row of hedges, away from the street. Cambridge City Spokesperson Jeremy Warnick agrees with the Moores, saying it is not only in the wrong place but it also faces backwards. Its location is now impeding travelers from getting on and off the bus.

"Bus drivers must have to take it into consideration because they have to stop before the bus stop, otherwise people are getting out at tree," smiles Moore.

Warnick said the person who marked the lines for the bench did it incorrectly, and no one noticed. Workers then installed it there, facing the wrong direction. It is supposed to be against the hedges and several feet away from where it is now.

The city is aware of the issue and has already marked out a new location for the bench. Once the upcoming storms pass, the city will move the bench.