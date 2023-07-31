Kids still struggle with school challenges like bullying, mental health, survey reveals

BOSTON - As students get ready to go back to school, a new survey suggests parents and educators should be on the lookout for ongoing issues this coming academic year.

On behalf of the non-profit On Our Sleeves movement for children's mental health, the Harris Poll surveyed 585 parents of children ages 3 to 17 about their kids' experience at school last year. Seventy-one percent said their children experienced challenges, including safety concerns, academic challenges, bullying, ongoing pandemic-related social challenges, and mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

As the new school year approaches, now is the time to understand how kids feel about returning to the classroom. Periodically ask your child what they're thinking about going back to school and keep those lines of communication open. That way your children will feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings with you throughout the school year.