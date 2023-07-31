Watch CBS News
Local News

Kids still struggle with school challenges like bullying, mental health, survey reveals

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Kids still struggle with school challenges like bullying, mental health, survey reveals
Kids still struggle with school challenges like bullying, mental health, survey reveals 01:11

BOSTON - As students get ready to go back to school, a new survey suggests parents and educators should be on the lookout for ongoing issues this coming academic year.

On behalf of the non-profit On Our Sleeves movement for children's mental health, the Harris Poll surveyed 585 parents of children ages 3 to 17 about their kids' experience at school last year. Seventy-one percent said their children experienced challenges, including safety concerns, academic challenges, bullying, ongoing pandemic-related social challenges, and mental health issues like depression and anxiety. 

As the new school year approaches, now is the time to understand how kids feel about returning to the classroom. Periodically ask your child what they're thinking about going back to school and keep those lines of communication open. That way your children will feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings with you throughout the school year.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 5:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.