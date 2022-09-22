Back Bay Logan Express will restart service in October

BOSTON - Beginning in October, the Back Bay Logan Express will return.

The service was halted during the COVID pandemic due to a lack of ridership, and then a shortage of drivers delayed the reopening.

Beginning on Monday, October 3, the Logan Express will operate at Back Bay Station on Dartmouth Street and stop in front of the Prudential Center on Boylston Street. The bus will then stop at all of Logan Airport's terminals.

"We are thrilled to relaunch the Back Bay Logan Express and we thank our passengers for their patience during the closure," said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland.

A ride from Back Bay to Logan Airport cost $3, and the return trip is free. Riders are given a Ticket to Skip, which lets them go to the front of airport security lines. Buses are scheduled every 30 minutes out of Back Bay from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. and out of Logan Airport from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Logan Express also serves Braintree, Framingham, Woburn and Peabody.