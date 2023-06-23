Millions of Baby Shark bath toys recalled over injury risk

7 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled 7 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled 00:25

More than 7.5 million "Baby Shark" bath toys have been recalled because they pose "risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures," the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The recall affects 6.5 million full-size "Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim" bath toys sold in yellow, pink and blue, and one million Mini Baby Shark toys sold in the same colors that do not sing.

The problem is the hard plastic top fin on the sharks. Toy maker Zuru says there have been 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the full-size toys, "resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children's genital, anorectal and facial areas." Nine cases have required stitches or medical attention, the CPSC said.

The toys were sold online and at major retailers like Walmart, CVS and Target. Anyone who bought a recalled shark can follow instructions to upload a photo of the toy online to get a refund. Click here for more information.