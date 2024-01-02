Mother delivers New Year's baby in Abington parking lot

ABINGTON - Abington firefighters helped a mother and her new baby ring in the new year.

At around 2 a.m. New Year's Day, the Abington Fire Department got a call that a woman was in labor in the parking lot of Lowe's along Route 18. When firefighters arrived, they found Renai and Justin Townsend with their new baby in the back seat of their pick-up truck.

Renai and Justin Townsend with their new baby, who arrived in an Abington parking lot. Renai and Justin Townsend

The Townsends were driving to South Shore hospital when they realized the baby was coming and pulled over and called for help.

"The EMTs that actually came in the truck to check on us first were ones from Abington. They were actually the same EMTs that helped myself and - my son and I were rear-ended in a car accident when I was 31 weeks pregnant with this baby, just in November that just happened - and those were the EMTs that helped us," said Renai Townsend.

First responders helped the mom and baby, and both are doing fine. The parents are still choosing a name for the baby.