Babies at Brigham and Women's Hospital NICU dressed up for Halloween

Babies at Brigham and Women's Hospital NICU dressed up for Halloween
BOSTON -- They may be too small to go out trick-or-treating but babies at the Brigham and Women's Hospital didn't want to miss out on the fun. 

Doctors and nurses at the hospital dressed up the NICU babies for Halloween. 

Batman and Harry Potter were spotted, as well as a Patriots and Red Sox player. 

brigham-babies-vo-transfer-frame-414.jpg
Babies at the NICU at Brigham and Women's Hospital Brigham and Women's Hospital

All of the costumes were donated to the NICU by Tiny Treats and Project Sweet Peas.

October 29, 2022

