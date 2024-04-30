Auston Matthews unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Bruins, per report

BOSTON -- The Toronto Maple Leafs' season is on the line Tuesday night in Boston. And they may be playing without their leading scorer in Auston Matthews.

According to The Athletic's Jonas Siegel and Chris Johnston, Matthews is "unlikely to be available" to play in Game 5 against the Bruins.

Matthews left Game 4 after the second period with an illness, though the report added that Matthews is "believed to be nursing an undisclosed injury" that is contributing to his status for Game 5.

Matthews missed just one regular-season game this season, scoring 69 goals with 38 assists, leading the Leafs with 107 points. In his four playoff games thus far, he has a goal and two assists.

William Nylander, who finished second on Toronto in goals (40) and points (98), missed the first three games of the series against Boston, debuting in Game 4 without registering a point.

The Bruins won both games of this series in Toronto to take a 3-1 lead, and they have a chance to close out the series and move on to face the Florida Panthers with a win on home ice on Tuesday.