"Auschwitz: Not Long Ago, Not Far Away" brings immersive Holocaust history to Boston

"Auschwitz: Not long ago, not for away" brings history of the Holocaust to Boston

BOSTON - An exhibit about the Holocaust and World War II opens in Boston Friday, bringing a powerful look at history.

"Auschwitz: Not Long Ago, Not Far Away" focuses on the one million people murdered at the Nazi concentration camp during the Holocaust. It features more than 700 artifacts to immerse visitors in the experience of Auschwitz prisoners and the Holocaust's impact on history and the world today.

Many of the artifacts are on loan from museums all around the world. The curator said other artifacts are from families of Holocaust survivors.

"The exhibition is a unique opportunity to see firsthand the original artifacts and basically to try to understand how Auschwitz came into existence and to find and understand the facts of the story," director Luis Ferreiro told WBZ-TV.

The exhibit can be seen at the Castle at Park Plaza and runs until September. Organizers said this is likely the last time the exhibition will be on the east coast.

