36th annual August Moon Festival draws thousands in Quincy
QUINCY - Thousands of people visited Quincy Sunday for the 36th annual August Moon Festival.
The festival celebrates an important holiday in Asian cultures, honoring the harvest and moon as symbols of prosperity, happiness and unity. Sunday's event featured performances, food trucks, family-friendly games and a street market.
Quincy's August Moon Festival is the largest in the northeast and welcomes more than 20,000 people every year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.