Battery acid spills on Massachusetts Turnpike ramp in Auburn after tractor-trailer crash

By Penny Kmitt

/ CBS Boston

AUBURN - Battery acid spilled onto a Massachusetts Turnpike on ramp in Auburn after a tractor-trailer crashed early Wednesday morning.

The truck was carrying nearly 700 vehicle batteries when it rolled over onto an on-ramp leading from Route 290 to the westbound side of Interstate 90 just after midnight.

The truck was carrying vehicle batteries when it crashed on a Mass Pike on ramp in Auburn, March 20, 2024. Auburn Fire Rescue

The batteries all contained sulfuric acid.

"The batteries fractured inside the truck and spilled onto the roadway," Auburn Fire Captain Justin Brigham told WBZ-TV.

A hazardous materials team was called in to clean up the mess before the truck can be towed away.

The truck was carrying vehicle batteries when it crashed on a Mass Pike on ramp in Auburn, March 20, 2024. CBS Boston

Brigham said there's no danger to the public. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There's no word yet on what caused the crash. 

Anyone in the area trying to get on the Mass Pike should go to Millbury. 

First published on March 20, 2024 / 6:09 AM EDT

