Investigators release most recent photo of Gardner murder suspect Aaron Pennington

GARDNER - The Worcester County District Attorney has released a more recent photo of Gardner murder suspect Aaron Pennington. It was taken on October 11.

Pennington is wanted for the murder of his wife Breanne Pennington on October 22.

Aaron Pennington seen on October 11. Worcester District Attorney

He was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday leaving his home on Cherry Street in Gardner.

His wife was found moments later by police with a gun shot wound to the head in her bedroom.

The couple had marital problems and Breanne had wanted to move to Texas with their four children, according to court documents released Monday.

Their children are being taken care of by the Department of Children and Families.

Police found Pennington's 2013 white BMW abandoned deep in the woods off Kelton Street in Gardner Monday evening. He is believed to be on foot.

Police advise that that no one approach Pennington saying he is armed and dangerous.