"We are so blessed": Attleboro community steps up to help food pantry after power outage

ATTLEBORO - A power outage cost an Attleboro food pantry thousands of dollars in food and dozens of Thanksgiving turkeys. Now their community is stepping up big to help them out.

Hebron Food Pantry typically serves about 400 individuals and families in the area, but around Thanksgiving that number climbs to 450 and 500. They store their Thanksgiving turkeys at the Attleboro Elks. Over the weekend, the building lost power. When it came back, a surge melted an electrical panel. They lost more than 50 turkeys and two pallets of chicken.

"It was hard to watch those turkeys go away in the back of a dumpster," said Heather Porreca, President of the Hebron Food Pantry. "It was absolutely heartbreaking. We have had many challenges in getting turkeys this year for a variety of reasons, so every single one is accounted for."

The pantry posted their story on social media. The community quickly stepped up including the Attleboro police and fire departments, as well as the Empty Bowls Organization and Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Each donated $5000. It's enough to stock the pantry through Christmas.

"We cried yesterday because we were devastated, and we cried today because we are so blessed," smiles Porreca.

Hebron Food Bank was able to use the money to purchase more turkeys from the Greater Boston Food Bank. They will be getting them on Friday.