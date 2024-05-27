Victim's brother arrested after deadly Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO - A 51-year-old man is being charged in an Attleboro stabbing that left his younger brother dead. Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Richard McCormick of North Attleboro and arrested his brother, James McCormick of Attleboro.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Melissa Drive. Police found Richard McCormick outside of a house with multiple stab wounds and rushed him to a local hospital, where he died.

James McCormick is charged with assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery.

Neighbors are "shocked and surprised"

Neighbors told WBZ that the stabbing has rattled their otherwise quiet community.

"Very, very shocked and surprised. The neighborhood is so quiet you never heard of any trouble or any instances of this before. I was shocked and surprised," neighbor Beverly Darling said.

McCormick will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday morning.

The incident is still under investigation, and police have not released any more information.