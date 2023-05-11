Attleboro middle school time capsule found after 25 years

ATTLEBORO — Mystery solved! After forgetting where former students at Attleboro's Brennan Middle School buried their time capsule more than 25 years ago, a search team found it Wednesday.

A ground-penetrating radar was brought in to find the exact location and it took about 20 minutes to end the mystery.

A search team digs up a time capsule made by fifth through eighth graders at Attleboro's Brennan Middle School in 1997. Dawn Greening

The capsule, which was filled with T-shirts, school work, and pennants, was made by fifth through eighth graders at the middle school in 1997. The original promise made by educators like Dawn Greening, a then 20-something teacher, was to dig up the capsule 25 years later, but over the course of time, and struggle to remember exactly where the capsule was, it was seemingly forgotten.

Items recovered from a time capsule made by Brennan Middle School students in 1997. Dawn Greening

The items are badly damaged, according to Greening, but they will be on display during a ceremony on June 10 where the students from 1997 will come back for an informal reunion.

