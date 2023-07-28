Watch CBS News
2 men wanted for trying to steal ATM from Bank of America in Hingham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

HINGHAM - Police in Hingham are looking for two men who tried to steal an ATM from a Bank of America early Friday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police were called to the Bank of America on Sgt. William B. Terry Drive for the incident. Police said the men had tried pulling the ATM out of the ground by putting a chain around it. As police arrived, the two suspects allegedly jumped into their SUV and took off on Route 3A. 

The SUV was ditched behind a home on Bradley Park Drive and the two suspects ran off. Hingham Police Department

Police said the two men ditched the SUV behind a home on Bradley Park Drive and fled. Police and K-9s searched the area but the men weren't located.

The ATM was damaged but no cash was taken. Police said this is the third time the ATM has been broken into over the last three years.

Anyone with information on the attempted theft is asked to call Detective Michael Gervasi at 781-804-2238.

