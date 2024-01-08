Watch CBS News
Police looking for missing Barnstead, NH woman Ashley Turcotte; Car found at town hall

BARNSTEAD, N.H. - Police are asking for help trying to find missing Barnstead, New Hampshire woman Ashley Turcotte.

The 31-year-old was last seen at home on Thursday. Her car was later found at the Barnstead town hall, along with her backpack and cellphone. 

"Ashley is an artist who always paints pumpkins for all of our town departments," police posted to Facebook, sharing photos of Turcotte posing with officers and her creations. 

This is a picture of Ashley Turcotte who is missing from Barnstead. Ashley is an artist who always paints pumpkins for...

Posted by Barnstead Police Department on Sunday, January 7, 2024

Turcotte is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing dark pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt and a possibly black or blue winter coat. 

Anyone who knows where Turcotte is should call police at 603-269-8100. 

