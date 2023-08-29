Ashland park off limits due to aggressive wasps, bees

ASHLAND - Samantha Carrera and her young sons chose the indirect route to the Ashland town library on Monday evening -- with good reason.

"We decided to park a little farther down closer to the bank," she told us, "so we could cross over and avoid the wasps."

She's talking about the yellow jackets, and bees, and hornets -- that have made Montenegro Square no place to enjoy a bench these last few days -- or even just a quick stroll.

It's cordoned off with yellow caution tape because the flying occupants have stung several people -- and seem especially aggressive.

Montenegro Square in Ashland is blocked off due to aggressive wasps and bees CBS Boston



"I had one come right at me," says Ashland Public Works Director Doug Small. "We were eye to eye. I've never seen that before."

It prompted the town's DPW chief to make the park off-limits late last week.

Trouble is -- it sits squarely in between the town's library and municipal parking lot -- a lot that fills up on weekdays and weekends -- with the farmer's market right next door.

"People have asked me to put a number on them but it's impossible," says DPW Chief Small. "There are hundreds -- probably thousands -- of bees here. It's just hard to tell."

Experts have told the town there are several different types -- including territorial paper wasps -- and it's the talk of the town.

Steve Smith is one of several residents who called the town's attention to the swarm.

"I thought if somebody is allergic to them -- it's not going to be a good thing if they get stung," Smith said.

So -- the Ashland Board of Health gave its permission for a contractor to blast the area with an eco-friendly spray that doesn't kill the insects -- but strongly encourages them to roost elsewhere.

"Maybe it'll drive them to Hopkinton or Southboro or some other town," says the DPW's Small with a chuckle. "Leave Ashland alone."

He's kidding, of course.

But after one spraying on Friday -- and another today -- the squatters seem determined to stay put.

And some residents are beginning to wonder if more drastic measures should be considered.

"I'm all for the pollinators and making it eco-friendly," says Samantha Carrera. "But if it's not working -- I don't know. We'll see."

The DPW chief has been told that most of the insects are not nesting in this little park -- but they do love the berries in these trees.

With school here starting next week -- and the library expected to be a popular spot -- folks are hoping the unwanted guests take permanent road trip very soon.