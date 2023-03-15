Watch CBS News
"Like cement": Ashby digs out of heavy snow after March nor'easter

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

Cleanup underway in Ashby after March nor'easter
Cleanup underway in Ashby after March nor'easter 02:42

ASHBY - The Central Massachusetts town of Ashby was blanketed with snow during Tuesday's nor'easter. Approximately 30" fell there.

"You live in New England you're supposed to have stuff like this," said Peter Shattuck, who was clearing snow with a skid steer. "It's not bad if you have the right equipment."

With the consistency of the snow, shoveling was a challenge. "Like cement," said Bertha Braneff. "It's really bad."

Ashby snow cleanup
Snow cleared from driveway in Ashby after 30" fell during nor'easter  CBS Boston

Ray Grimsley used his snow blower to help neighbors who wouldn't be cleared out without him. "It's very tough. It's very heavy. It was a very wet snow," Grimsley said. "It's very difficult, but with the proper equipment, it works."

The storm knocked out power to the entire town. Crews were working to restore it on Wednesday, reconnecting a main line and then getting to smaller outages, which has its challenges.

"Working with the actual electricity and working under all the trees that still have snow on them," said utility worker Noah Leblonde. "You got snow falling on you, you got trees still coming down." 

Meteorologist Andrew Desrosiers was carefully recording the depth of the snow throughout the storm and reporting to the National Weather Service for verification. "Ashby usually is the jackpot," Desrosiers said. "This was the quite the storm to have. It just came down in dumps." 

Beth Germano
germano628.jpg

Emmy award-winning Beth Germano is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.  Born and raised in Massachusetts, Germano has been a New England-based reporter for more than 15 years.  She joined WBZ-TV as a freelance reporter in 1996 after reporting for several local television stations including WCVB-TV, New England Cable News, Monitor Cable Channel, WLVI-TV, and WGBH-TV.

March 15, 2023

