Smoke alarm saves lives of family as fire tears through central Massachusetts home

/ CBS Boston

Firefighters battle blaze at Ashburnham home
Firefighters battle blaze at Ashburnham home

By Penny Kmitt, WBZ-TV

ASHBURNHAM - A smoke alarm saved a family in central Massachusetts early Friday morning after their home caught fire.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at a house on Chapel Street in Ashburnham.  

clean-cbsn-mornings-20240209-frame-169650.jpg
Firefighters at the home on Chapel Street after the fire Friday. CBS Boston

Westminster Fire Chief Kyle Butterfield told WBZ-TV that the fire started on the first floor and spread throughout the home. He said smoke alarms alerted the family and they escaped safely.

The flames were brought under control, but firefighters were still looking for embers in the walls of the house.

No one was hurt, but a cat died in the fire. There is no word yet on how it started.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 9:48 AM EST

