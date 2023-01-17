Brighton studio provides creative space for local artists and entrepreneurs

BRIGHTON – A colorful Brighton studio is serving as a place for local makers to create and grow.

Pushed back in a quiet neighborhood is Artisans Asylum, a 52,000 square foot space for all types of artists to share their ideas and thrive. This nonprofit has been around for over decade.

"Being a place where artists and makers and entrepreneurs and designers and tinkers can come together and I think by having the common space, you build community," executive director Antonio Viva said.

The studio serves as a strong community where imagination and collaboration are flourishing. Ariel Matisse is expressing herself through wire art and metal art.

"That is taking just a couple of just basic round bars of steel and then over in the metal shop braising them together. Then adding bronze filler and then twisting them and then once they are twisted, I shape them into the two figures," Matisse, the Artisans Asylum president, said.

Gordon Sharp developed the Mez Mirage, which is a creation that is hard to take your eyes off of.

"It's basically air and millions of polystyrene beads and it looks like water, it's actually in science what you would call fluidized beds. So when you put air through particles, it will act like a liquid," Sharp explained.

The motto of the Artisans Asylum is "Learn. Make. Teach," and they are certainly achieving that. From woodworking to the chopper bike shop, all are welcome.

"If people are out there especially thinking about how they can pursue something they never had a chance to do before, this is a great place to do that," Viva said.