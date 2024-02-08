AI could change how first responders navigate through Massachusetts traffic

Artificial intelligence could help first responders through congested Massachusetts roads

Artificial intelligence could help first responders through congested Massachusetts roads

Artificial intelligence could help first responders through congested Massachusetts roads

BOSTON – New technology could change how fast first responders answer emergency calls.

One technology company is working with communities across the country to incorporate artificial intelligence into their traffic lights, and it could show up here in Massachusetts.

"AI is able to understand all the environmental issues going on so the route chosen by the responder is the most optimal," LYT CEO Tim Menard said.

He's the founder and CEO of the traffic technology company working with first responders so they can arrive to emergency scenes more quickly.

"By switching over and using AI and the cloud for connectivity, those traffic lights now can be controlled remotely and the whole way," Menard said.

The AI would help first responders navigate busy intersections and roadways. Menard has been working with cities and towns to build this technology into their transit systems to ensure every emergency vehicle would have a reliable green light.

It's something Somerville City Councilor Jake Wilson said they'd consider.

"We don't want to slow down our response times because every second matters in an emergency," Wilson said.

Menard said the technology would benefit heavily populated areas like Somerville, and Brookline. He added that the AI would also save many cities and towns money since they'd no longer need to install special hardware used in many traffic lights now for emergency vehicles.

"That old way was you had to approach an intersection and you were maybe only a couple feet away to ask for a change, and if you're going at speed that change may not come," he said.

Somerville has been progressive in making several changes to their city streets with new traffic calming measures. Wilson said if AI can help first responders, they'll figure out how to best utilize it.

"I think we should look at all options as we look to make sure our streets are safe," Wilson said.

If implemented in Massachusetts, emergency vehicles would be able to speak to every networked traffic signal within a city through AI and a cloud-based platform.