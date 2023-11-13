Army Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone of New Hampshire among 5 U.S. soldiers killed in helicopter crash

BOSTON - Army Staff Sgt. Tanner Grone of Gorham, New Hampshire was one of the five U.S. soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea, the Pentagon confirmed Monday.

The Defense Department said an "an in-flight emergency" caused the MH-60 Blackhawk to crash during a refueling exercise Friday in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.

Grone was one of the five U.S. Army Special Operations aviation soldiers on board, according to the Pentagon. He was 26 years old.

The other four soldiers were identified as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Sgt. Andrew Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona and 24-year-old Sgt. Cade Wolfe of Mankato, Minnesota.

"There are no indications the crash was caused by enemy / hostile actions," the Department of Defense said in a statement. The crash is still under investigation.

A U.S. official confirmed to CBS News the five soldiers were deployed to Cyprus in case an evacuation of Lebanon or Israel was ordered.