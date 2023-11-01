Army reservist's text messages reveal concern about Lewiston gunman before mass shootings

LEWISTON - As startling new text messages are released about what law enforcement may have known about gunman Robert Card in the weeks before the mass shootings in Lewiston, a county sheriff insists everything will be looked at.

"People can second guess how things are done, or Monday morning quarterback or hindsight," said Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson.

The toll of the last week still weighs heavily on Samson whose first responders were part of the hunt for the gunman.

Newly released documents now shed light on the high level of concern for Card's mental health in the months before the mass shootings.

In September, desperate texts from an Army reservist who served with Card were sent to a supervisor. "Change the passcode to the unit gate and be armed if SFC Card does arrive. I believe he's messed up in the head." Another reads, "I believe he's going to snap and do a mass shooting."

Test messages sent from Army reservist to supervisor about Robert Card before mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine CBS Boston

Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, who lost his son Joseph as the gunman shot up Schemengees Bar and Grille, believes more could have been done by law enforcement to prevent the attacks. "He should never have been out to run free, he had threatened and threatened. They can't wash it away saying we did all we could do," said Walker.

The Army Reserves also notified a sheriff's department and what's known as a File 6 went to law enforcement throughout Maine to keep an eye out for Card. Asked if the notification raised a red flag for him, Sheriff Samson responded, "The ones that raise a red flag are ones known to be in the area, employed here, with family connections to the community."

Card's own family members contacted law enforcement back in May that he was hearing voices and had guns. If there were missteps it is under review while Leroy Walker reflects on a week of unimaginable pain. "You think of it as he's coming home, not that you're going to receive a dead body," Walker said.