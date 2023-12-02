"Celebrates perseverance"; 3rd annual Army Navy flag football game played in Boston

BOSTON - From boots on the ground to cleats of the field on Saturday the city of Boston hosted the 3rd annual Army Navy Flag Football Game.

Service members on both sides showed off their skills on the gridiron with big catches and quick feet.

"These are active duty serving Army and active duty serving Navy. Many off the Constitution, off the USS Massachusetts and the recruiting command from the Army," Commissioner of Veteran Services, City of Boston, Robert Santiago said.

This particular flag football game is extra special because the real Army Navy Game will be placed next week at Gillette Stadium.

"This game celebrates perseverance, and pursuit of excellence. And it's also a reminder of all dedication of you ladies and gentleman serving our country so thank you," Civilian Aid to Sec of The Army U.S., Brian Concannon said.

Both Army and Navy put it all on the line. The purpose of the event is to raise of awareness in the community about those who serve.

"I really don't get to work with together with other branches so this is really fun," Sergeant Andrea Shaw said.

The flag football game marks the unofficial start to several events leading up the to the 124th rivalry of the Army Navy game taking place at Gillette next week.

In the end Army had the edge and beat Navy 22 to 6, but today everyone is a winner because each one of them serves their county.