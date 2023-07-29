'Unique looking' Armeno Coffee Roasters in Northboro a blend of old and new in 100-year-old mill

NORTHBORO - On a notoriously tricky turn in Northboro, across from Smith Pond, there has stood a working mill since the 1700s. The first two burned down, but the one there now has lasted more than 100 years.

"It's a hidden gem," Armeno Coffee Roasters co-owner Chuck Coffman told WBZ-TV.

The owners say when customers walk in for the first time they are always surprised.

"When they come in, they're like oh!" said Coffman. "They find it unique looking. They don't see buildings like this anymore."

The original sign for Armeno Cereal hangs on the wall inside and the equipment once used to grind wheat, dating back to the early 1900s, is still in the basement.

"This is the third mill to have been built on this site and it was raised in 1907 by Armen Kalenian- he was the first to make bulger, couscous and tabouli in the U.S.," said Parks.

But, now more modern equipment is at work, roasting coffee beans.

"This building's old. I wanted to keep it old. We do so much here with heat and roasting sometimes I come in and I'm very nervous," said Coffman.

Chuck Coffman and John Parks are the current owners and roasters. Parks sources most of the beans from small farms and co-ops in more than 25 countries and they roast them in small batches.

"Coffee is actually a seed inside a cherry," said Parks.

The seeds get dropped in a drum, nicknamed Betty White. After about 14 minutes, the beans empty into a cooling tray. The aroma fills the mill and pours into the air outside. Then, they are packaged and handed right to the customer.

"You place the order. It gets roasted in this facility. It gets taken out of the facility. Nothing gets touched. It just goes right to you. There's no middle people," said Coffman.

Armeno Coffee Roasters supplies cafes all over New England. They ship directly to customers all over the country. You can also pick up fresh beans and a cup of Joe right at the mill on Otis Street.

Over the years, they have built a loyal customer base by word of mouth. So what makes their customers so loyal?

"I think customer service. I know everyone that comes in about their lives and they like that – I like that!" said Coffman.

"I think once they try our coffee they get hooked," said Parks. "It's so much different than what they are used to. Freshness and quality of the bean."

The summer is normally a slow season for these micro roasters, but the mill has been buzzing. Sales are up 20 percent compared to this time last year. The owners believe part of the reason is many people's coffee habits changed during the pandemic and more people are brewing coffee at home.

"I think more people are at home working so they're not going to the office and drinking coffee," said Parks.

The mill is the perfect blend of old and new and the owners hope to keep brewing up happiness for years to come.

"When you see your customer come in and they want to be here and they're happy to be here- it's just like alright we're going to do this! It just feels good- makes your job feel good," said Coffman.

